Mystery Keno winner yet to claim $90,000 prizemoney

THE SEARCH is on for a Moree Keno player who has just won more than $90,000 and might not even know it.
Moree Services Club manager Robert Shields is urging players to check their tickets after an ace spot jackpot was notched at the premises on Saturday.
The mystery player held a Keno Classic 8 Spot winning entry in draw 983, winning a total prize of $90,517.10.
However, the player has yet to check their winning ticket and start the prize claim process.
"We only know about the winning Keno numbers through our records," Mr Shields said.
"The winner may not even know they have won Keno; they haven't been back to check their numbers."
Mr Shields said the club, in Albert Street, had seen other winners "but this is one of our bigger winners in quite a long time".
"We will certainly organise some champage to celebrate if the winner claims their prize here," Mr Shields said.
Meanwhile, a Tamworth woman has just bagged more than $100,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw, on Monday, February 12.
The Tamworth winner also scored a consolation prize of $1000, bolstering her total win to $101,000.
"This is incredible ... my birthday is coming up, what a wonderful early present, " the winning woman said.
Her winning entry of 10 consecutive numbers was purchased online at thelott.com.
The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $13 million for draw 1647, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $9.47 million for draw 10883.
A Keno draw occurs about every three minutes. During each draw, 20 numbers are drawn from 1 to 80. Players match the numbers on their entry to the numbers drawn for a chance to win more than $1 million.
There are a range of Keno games to play, including Keno Mega Millions and the Classic 8 Spot.
Last year in Queensland, NSW and Victoria, Keno players notched more than 67.31 million wins collectively worth more than $1 billion.
