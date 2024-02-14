Golden Guitar star Storer in line up at free community workshops

COUNTRY music star Sara Storer hopes to "lift some spirits" when she performs at RIC-O-CHET in Moree later this month.
"I'm going to debut my new song, Under Darwin Stars, at the event," Storer said.
RIC-O-CHET, or Recovery in Communities - Creative Healing Enabling Transformation, is a project offering free workshops and events for residents impacted by natural disasters.
Organised by Moree Plains Shire Council, RIC-O-CHET is in response to the drought and subsequent flooding experienced in and around the town over the past few years.
Multiple Golden Guitar winner Storer has been tasked with providing "some light relief, reflection and a chance to escape the present through music".
She says she is looking forward to returning to Moree and performing as part of the RIC-O-CHET project.
"I performed at a similar project a few years back, at a remote town in NSW," Storer said.
"It was also a free show and it helped lift the spirits of the community during the tough times of drought.
"Projects such as RIC-O-CHET give people an opportunity to forget their worries at home, to come and enjoy themselves for a few hours at least."
Storer is travelling from her hometown Darwin, in the Northern Territory, for the event and will be performing with her brother Greg.
"We recorded a new album last year and we will be singing some songs from that," Storer said.
As well as Storer's performance, comedian Sean Michaels will host three, free workshops as part of RIC-O-CHET.
Life Drawing with a Comedian will be held at Pallamallawa Hall, Mungindi St Joseph's and Garah Hall.
The show has proved a hit with audiences around the globe, playing to sell-out audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Fringe World, Perth.
Comedian Sean Michaels hosts the show, involving life drawing exercises with fellow comedian Ruven Govender.
Michaels is a former producer of sketch comedy series The Edge and The Mike E and Emma Show.
The show includes a free barbecue and members of the SES will share their experience with the town's recent flooding events after Michaels' performance.
Moree Plains Shire general manager Kelvin Tytherleigh said: "The RIC-O-CHET project is designed to assist and support our shire residents to develop connected, sustainable, resilient, creative and inclusive communities."
For Storer, it's an opportunity to draw the community together and see the transformation of the shire, having previously played at Croppa Creek.
"It's going a family affair, Greg on the banjo and me playing the guitar and mandolin," Storer, a regular at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, said.
"It will be great to re-connect with people in Moree and catch up with fans and friends."
The three, free events which combine the worlds of art and comedy will be held at the following locations:
Pallamallawa Hall - 6pm, Wednesday, February 28;
Mungindi - 6pm, St Joseph's School Hall, Thursday, February 29, and
Garah Hall - 6pm, Friday, March 1.
Anyone wanting to attend the RIC-O-CHET workshops should RSVP for catering to Sandy McNaughton on 0429 596 312.
