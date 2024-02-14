Moree Champion
Golden Guitar star Storer in line up at free community workshops

By Lydia Roberts
Updated February 14 2024 - 11:33am, first published 11:22am
Sara Storer will be debuting her single, Under Darwin Stars, at the RIC-O-CHET workshops as a way of helping people heal and reflect on recent tough times.
COUNTRY music star Sara Storer hopes to "lift some spirits" when she performs at RIC-O-CHET in Moree later this month.

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

