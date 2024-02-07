Charges for teenager after break-ins, vehicle pursuit

A man has been charged following an investigation into two alleged break-ins, a trespass, and a pursuit.
About 3am on Wednesday, February 7, emergency services were called after reports of a group of men allegedly forcing entry into a home on Alice Street, Moree.
Police were told the group stole cash, keys, and fled the location in the residents' MG Sedan.
An 87-year-old man home at the time was not injured.
About 5am, the group attempted to enter on a home on Gwydir Street, Moree, and when they failed, they fled the area.
Just after 5am, the group - one armed with a knife - forced entry into a motel room on Boggabilla Road, Moree, and stole a wallet and keys.
The occupant a 39-year-old man was not injured.
About 5.30am, police were patrolling Moree, when they sighted the MG Sedan on Alice Street, and attempted to stop it.
When the MG allegedly failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated, continuing through Moree.
The pursuit was terminated a short time later after losing sight, and was located abandoned in a park on Florence Street, where it was seized for forensic examination.
Following inquiries, about 4.30pm on February 7, police attended a home on Boland Drive, Moree, and executed a search warrant.
A short time later, police arrested an 18-year-old man at Yulunga Street, Moree. He was taken to Moree Police Station.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, recklessly deal with proceeds of crime, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, and breach of bail.
The man was refused bail to appear at Inverell Local Court on Thursday, February 8.
Inquiries are continuing.
