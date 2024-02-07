Calls open for town's 2024 senior citizen of the year

NOMINATIONS are now open for the 2024 Moree Plains Senior Citizen.
As part of NSW Senior Week, the award recognises community members aged 60 and older who have made a special contribution to the community.
Moree Plains Shire Council's community development/liaison officer Jacqui Moore said the award was a great way to say thank you and to show a senior how much they were appreciated.
"Many of our older residents go above and beyond for others, enhancing our amazing communities through their tireless efforts," Ms Moore said.
"They may have volunteered their time for charity, made a difference in someone's life or have been passionate about a cause that has made an impactful change.
"If you know someone exceptional like this, please nominate them, so we can collectively celebrate their efforts."
Last year's winner was Sylvia Broderick, owner of Sylvia's Fabric in Heber Street.
The shop was started in 1976 and Ms Broderick continues to work there.
Nominations for this year's senior citizen of the year close at 5pm, March 6.
The winner will be announced at the Seniors Week Luncheon, held at the Moree and District Services Club auditorium Wednesday, March 13.
Hard copies of the nomination form can be collected from the Moree Community Library, 36 Balo Street, Moree.
