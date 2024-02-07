Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Calls open for town's 2024 senior citizen of the year

By Staff Writers
Updated February 7 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flashback to 2021, when Connie Potts was named the Moree Plains Shire Senior Citizen of the Year.
Flashback to 2021, when Connie Potts was named the Moree Plains Shire Senior Citizen of the Year.

NOMINATIONS are now open for the 2024 Moree Plains Senior Citizen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.