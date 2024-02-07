Fans put hands to the plough to mark 50 years of tractors | See the photos

A THREE thousand kilometre journey across Canada's wheat belt led former Moree farmer Colin Ubergang to a multi-million dollar business.
Mr Ubergang was the first to import Versatile tractors from North America into Australia, in 1974.
Now aged 92, he will open a celebration marking the golden anniversary on Saturday and Sunday, February 10 and 11.
At least 30 Versatile tractor owners from Queensland and NSW will drive their vehicles to the Goondiwindi Showgrounds for two days of festivities.
As well as tractors on display, the event will include entertainment, market stalls, children's activities and food stalls.
Mr Ubergang is coming from Brisbane for the event and is looking forward to seeing some of the tractors which are still operating after 50 years.
Australian farmers' affection for Versatile tractors began in 1974, when Mr Ubergang sought the most reliable vehicle to plough and sow his three properties in and around Moree.
At the time, Mr Ubergang farmed 566,000 hectares of cereals and canola at Mount Carmel, Crooble and Croppa Creek.
He needed reliable machinery for such vast properties, so hit the track to Canada's wheat belt country to find what worked best there.
"I travelled 3000 kilometres, visiting towns and searching in the used tractor yards behind the dealerships," Mr Ubergang said.
"I saw a lot of second hand tractors, but only one Versatile.
"That showed me farmers were more than happy with Versatile tractors, since none had been traded in."
So Mr Ubergang organised the importation of $37 million worth of Versatile tractors into Australia.
"I sold them over a four-year period from my dealership in Moree.
"Versatile tractors were the first to have air conditioned cabs, you could drive your tractor in a dinner suit if you wanted to, they were that comfortable.
"Versatiles also were twice as big as their competitors as far as horsepower."
Mr Ubergang's Coppra Creek dealership, Versatile Farm Machinery Australia, proved so successful, the company bought him out.
These days, Versatile tractors are sold across Australia.
Versatile fans Jack and Diane Barry, of Warwick, Queensland, have organised the anniversary event.
They decided to hold the golden anniversary at the showgrounds because it was in the area where Versatiles were first sold in Australia.
"Versatile tractor owners are coming from everywhere, I'm fielding calls daily from people interested in showing off their much loved tractors," Ms Barry said.
Gates open on both days at 9am. Entry is free for exhibitors, $10 for adults.
