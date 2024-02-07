Moree Champion
Fans put hands to the plough to mark 50 years of tractors | See the photos

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated February 7 2024 - 12:32pm, first published 12:25pm
Colin Ubergang, inset, was the first to import Versatile tractors into Australia and now aged 92, he will be guest of honour at the Versatile fete on February 10 and 11.
A THREE thousand kilometre journey across Canada's wheat belt led former Moree farmer Colin Ubergang to a multi-million dollar business.

LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

