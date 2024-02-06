Draft Moree growth plan on show

Moree and surrounding areas are expected to grow over the next 20 years with the arrival of the Inland Rail and the Special Activation Precinct (SAP).
Moree Plains Shire Council is progressing with plans to provide more housing in the right locations and to deliver the required infrastructure through the development of the Moree Growth and Infrastructure Plan.
This Plan is the next step in implementing the adopted Moree Plains Local Housing Strategy 2022, which identified the need for an additional 2,050 to 4,400 new dwellings in Moree Shire by 2041.
Council resolved at its ordinary meeting on December 14, 2023 to place on public exhibition the draft Moree Growth and Infrastructure Plan for no less than 28 days.
To drop-in sessions to view the draft are scheduled for Thursday, February 8. You can view the draft at Coles Forecourt from 12pm to 3pm and again at the Pally Pub on Bingera Street, Pallamallawa, between 5pm and 7pm.
"Council will consider community feedback on the draft Moree Growth and Infrastructure Plan and will decide whether to make changes to the draft Plan or adopt the Plan as exhibited as a blueprint for the next steps," GM Kelvin Tytherleigh said.
