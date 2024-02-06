Moree Champion
Work progressing on Aquatic Centre

By Staff Writers
February 7 2024 - 3:15am
As works continue to progress on the redevelopment at the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre, this week, work will begin to prepare the site for the 50-metre pool, with the clearing of the vegetation.

