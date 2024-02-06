Work progressing on Aquatic Centre

As works continue to progress on the redevelopment at the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre, this week, work will begin to prepare the site for the 50-metre pool, with the clearing of the vegetation.
Following on from that, Council has engaged a major local company to start the earthworks to further prepare and stabilise the site.
The next stage in the site stabilisation will be laying the pier foundation in an area of 50m x 25m, where 180 piers/piles will be drilled into the ground up to 13-metres deep.
These foundation works are critical to the stabilisation of where the 50-metre pool will ultimately sit.
"It was fantastic to see so many utilising the pools and waterslide on Australia Day, with 144 people enjoying the free entry offered between 1pm to 3pm", informed General Manager, Kelvin Tytherleigh.
Other key upgrades for the centre are also progressing well.
Gym users have step into a new era of fitness with new equipment and 15mm rubber impact flooring tiles installed.
Concrete has been poured for the Active Pool with a six-week dry time for each pour, but the pool wall and wet area gutter has also begun.
Formwork has been installed to frame the wellness pool.
Council is seeking expressions of interest from wellness and allied health professionals to occupy the rooms at the Wellness Studio.
Expressions of Interest should be sent via email to asimmons@belgravialeisure.com.au
