Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

The incredible stories behind half-a-century of rescue helicopter

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 16 2024 - 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evan Walton with a helicopter undergoing essential maintenance in Newcastle. Inset, training with a chopper in Auckland, and the first rescue mission at Merewether. Pictures by Peter Lorimer, supplied by Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service
Evan Walton with a helicopter undergoing essential maintenance in Newcastle. Inset, training with a chopper in Auckland, and the first rescue mission at Merewether. Pictures by Peter Lorimer, supplied by Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

There was a time when surf lifesavers stuck to boats and patrols, however, two men believed getting rescue choppers in the sky would change everything.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.