Students enjoy a 'spectacular' trip of a lifetime

Students from high schools in the New England region recently experienced the trip of a lifetime in Sydney where they competed in the 2023 schools spectacular.
Dancers and performers from Armidale Secondary, Moree High School, Inverell and Macintyre High School and Glen Innes High School competed in the iconic showcase.
Held at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, the 2023 schools spectacular is a creative and performing arts initiative that all public schools in New South Wales can participate in, running since 1984.
There were over 5000 students involved, including 2500 in the choir, about 1800 dancers, as well as featured artists including singers, actors, performers, major dancers.
There were also about 50 students who were backstage crew, often entertainment students from all over NSW helping with sound and technical aspects of the production such as lighting and set moving.
The theme this year was 'fabulous' and Glen Innes Deputy Principle Suzy Woods said 'fabulous' is an understatement when describing the schools spectacular experience.
Although at times for the students, the trip was also somewhat overwhelming.
"We had six girls go down from Glen Innes, only one of those girls had been down before," Ms Woods said.
"This year we had a student in year 7, a couple of year 8 students and a year 12 student.
"Just the trip down to Sydney itself is overwhelming for the students.
"The first day they had to be at Homebush by 8 o'clock in the morning for rehearsals.
"All the dance learning has been done by video link up, so they had reference points on the courts all marked out for the girls to get their steps."
Ms Woods said there were a few occasions during term 3 where the dancers from Glen Innes met up with students from ASC and also Inverell in Armidale which gave them a chance to go over their parts and reiterate what they had learned by video link up.
"Within our dance group, there were close to 400 to 500 dancers which is huge and obviously this is the first time they had all performed together," she said.
The Glen Innes dancers recently performed at the Glen Innes business awards with some of those taking part in the spectacular.
"It was quite exciting. Just the experience of being in the city, obviously performing at Qudos Bank Arena is huge, but also the experience of exploring all the underground tunnels at Qudos and getting around backstage was a bit of a thrill for sure."
Raywyn Harding McBay went down with the Aboriginal Dance company manager and said it was incredible to see the results of all the hard work the students had put in ahead of the week.
Anya King was performed with the Aboriginal Dance company and was also a part of the state dance ensemble.
From Inverell High, students performed in the following segments of the Schools Spectacular;
Anya King (Year 8) - Aboriginal Dance Company - selected as one of thirty in the company from over 120 applicants. (she was in the state dance ensemble too)
- State Dance Ensemble - 4 Students from Inverell High School, 1 from Macintyre
-Combined Dance - 8 Inverell High Students, 4 Macintyre
From ASC, all-girl ensemble, Glitch! Five students including Alma Kanety, Charlotte Rubie, Eve McDonald, Josie O'Baoill and Nyla Chemane from years 9 through to 12 competed admirably on the main stage at Spec Fest 2023 through The Arts Unit's Surround Sound project.
Schools nominate bands by submitting a video, which can be as simple as uploading a single camera recording from a mobile phone.
A panel of experienced music teachers and industry professionals then view the videos to create a shortlist of eight semifinalists to perform at SpecFest,
