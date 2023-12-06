Council set to use $6.9 million funding boost to fix roads in the region

COUNCIL is set to receive a $6.9 million shot-in-the-arm to repair and upgrade roads in the Moree region.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall made the announcement alongside Mayor Mark Johnson, at Amaroo Drive in Moree, one of the roads likely to benefit from the funding.
"This is fantastic news for Moree Plains Shire Council with every dollar of this funding boost going towards essential upgrades and maintenance on local roads, including gravel re-sheeting and new bitumen," Mr Marshall said.
"Moree Plains Shire's local road network is the largest in the Northern Tablelands - an enormous 2,466 kilometres and the repair task and never ending.
"Roads were severely impacted by last year's devastating floods and this money will help boost essential repair work to help make roads safer and stronger, especially for thew growing freight task."
Mr Marshall said the funding was secured under the State Government's Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund.
"Under this fund, councils are allocated money based on the size of their local road network," he said.
"It is welcomed finance for councils, as fixing local roads is one of their biggest expenditures."
Moree Plains Shire Mayor Mark Johnson said council was grateful for the State Government support.
"Council is excited to be receiving the additional $6.9 million from the Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund," Cr Johnson said.
"This additional funding was unexpected and will enable council to bring forward vital road repair works which we are extremely grateful for."
Council will make decisions shortly as to where the funding will be spent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.