Light bulb moment | Moree turns on the colour for Christmas competiton

NOMINATIONS are being sought for Moree's annual Christmas Lights Competition.
General manager Kelvin Tytherleigh wants residents to register their home and/or street for "best individual residence" and the "best decorated street".
"Christmas is a time for the community to come together and share the Christmas spirit, kids love to see the lights," Mr Tytherleigh said.
"One of my fondest memories is my wife, Anne and I walking and driving the kids around to view Christmas lights. With so many crazy things going on in the world, let us all bring some joy to the community."
To be nominated and a chance to a prize, residents who live in the Moree Plains Shire should send a photo of their premises "all lit up" for Christmas.
In 2020, the Humphries family received a $200 Love Local gift card after winning the annual competition for their "lit up" residence at 127 Greenbah Road.
Residents can nominate their residents or street via Council's Facebook Page through Facebook messenger or send images to council@mpsc.nsw.gov.au .
Voting for the two categories will take place via an online poll on Council's Facebook page.
Winners will be determined by the highest number of votes; results of the poll are final.
Voting will close December 31 at 6pm.
For more information contact the community development team 6757 3222.
