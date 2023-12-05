NEW ways of dealing with unruly students in public schools across New England will be implemented on the first day of term next year.
The new policy was developed after teachers complained schools did not have sufficient authority to adequately manage disruptive students.
It underscores the authority and decision-making of principals when considering disciplining a student.
Teachers from across the New England have attended workshops on the new policy.
On Monday, December 4, about 45 staff from 25 public schools attended the student behaviour policy roadshow in Moree, led by NSW Department of Education deputy secretary Cathy Brennan.
The town was one of 15 regional, rural and remote locations to host the workshops, where the department's leadership team connected face to face with school staff.
"The new student behaviour policy supports and manages inclusive, safe and respectful school environments for all students and staff," Mrs Brennan said.
"We are providing workshops across the state to collaborate with our colleagues in regional NSW and share how the policy fits with our evidence-based positive behaviour approaches."
The roadshows were developed in partnership with the NSW Teachers' Federation, NSW Primary Principals' Association, NSW Secondary Principals' Council and the Special Education Principals' and Leaders' Association.
These partner organisations collaborated with the Department of Education to review the current policy on handling disruptive student behaviour.
Public schools from across the state are now familiarising themselves with the new policy, which will be implemented on the first day of term next year.
Schools will continue to employ positive teaching strategies in classrooms to minimise disruption and encourage a productive learning environment.
"Our principals and teachers are focused on making sure that every student feels valued and cared for, so they can get the most out of their learning and achieve their best," Mrs Brennan said.
"It's important for students' achievement and wellbeing that they learn in a classroom environment that minimises disruptions and maximises teacher instruction time."
