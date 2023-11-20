ARTISTS and community members turned out in numbers to see a new creative space in the region.
The Moree Arts Community Centre was officially opened in November.
It is a not-for-profit organisation founded by Dr Mojgan Habibi and Claus Bredow, with support from Jenni and Peter Birch.
"We were overjoyed by the overwhelming support and turnout on the opening day," Ms Habibi said.
"A heartfelt thank you to all who attended, with over 70 people, including children, joining us for this memorable occasion.
"The community's vibrant presence added immense joy and warmth to the event, creating an unforgettable experience.
"We extend a big shoutout to everyone who came to celebrate and contribute to the spirit of our community.
"Together, we have set the stage for a future filled with collaboration, meaningful connections, and positive impact."
There was a Welcome to Country by Ms Liz Taylor, followed by the official opening and a speech by mayor Mark Johnson,
Ms Habibi, an Iranian Australian artist and director of "MACCI", shared the journey that led to the establishment of the centre.
She expressed gratitude for the warm reception in Moree and highlighted the community's interest in ceramics, which inspired them to offer free workshops.
Facing the challenge of not having access to a kiln, they sought a space in Moree.
The turning point came when they met Jenni and Peter, who generously provided the space for 'MACCI.'
Handmade ceramic gifts were prepared as tokens of gratitude for attendees on the opening day.
Special thanks were extended to Narrabri Bunnings and Dippers Home Timber & Hardware for their generous support with paint donations and vouchers.
The opening day featured a hand-building ceramic demonstration and interactive workshop for all ages, allowing participants to create artworks.
Local vendors provided food and beverages, offering networking opportunities with fellow art enthusiasts and a chance to meet local artists.
"MACCI" is a non-profit organisation with a mission to inspire and empower the local community through the transformation power of the arts," Ms Habibi said.
"Driven by a belief in the arts' ability to enrich lives, forge meaningful connections, and enhance the community, "MACCI" focuses on bringing positive changes.
"The centre provides shared spaces and workshop rooms equipped with essential tools for community members and artists."
The next workshops are: Clay Christmas Decorations Workshops and Clay and Sips between November 24 and 26
Flexible booking arrangements are available for groups.
