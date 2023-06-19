A JUNIOR soccer carnival in New England raised more than $4000 for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House at Tamworth.
The Moree Junior Soccer Club held a carnival for clubs across the region and donated 100 per cent of the canteen money from the event.
The $4013.80 equates to 31 nights of accommodation at the house.
READ ALSO:
"Each week we can, at a minimum, have at least one Moree and surrounds family staying with us," Tamworth House Manager Rhiannon Curtis said.
"This week, for example, we have two families from the region with us, who have had to stay for over a week.
"The average cost for us, per night, for one family is $135, which we do not ask families to pay.
"That makes fundraising like this vital to help us keep our doors open and keep families close to their new baby, sick or injured child when spending time away from home at Tamworth Hospital."
The house also provides meals and snacks for families with special gift packs for the kids.
"It can be horrible being away from home during something so stressful, but we try to make sure it's not all bad," Ms Curtis said.
"We're really thankful that events like this in Moree help us spread the word about the work we're doing."
Moree McDonalds Licensee Mick Young is part of the soccer club and helped run the carnival.
The club were supported by the Young Aggies, Perkins Air Conditioning and Refrigeration along with a stack of volunteers.
"It was the first time the new committee had put a carnival like this together and it was a great result," Mr Young said.
"We usually don't run a canteen on a normal Saturday and we had to get our fridge fixed prior to the day, so it was a big effort.
"Some of people who attended the carnival have had to use the Ronald McDonald House at some point.
"They understand how much it helps when you have a sick child, especially coming from a regional area."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.