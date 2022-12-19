North Star Public School students can now enjoy a greener and shadier outdoor learning area, thanks to trees that have been planted to commemorate the dedicated service of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to the Commonwealth over the past 70 years.
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton attended a commemorative event held at North Star Public School to unveil a plaque and the recently-planted trees to the community.
"North Star Parents and Citizens Association received a $5,800 grant through the Australian Government's Planting Trees for the Queen's Jubilee program," Mr Coulton said.
"Throughout her 70-year reign, The Queen is said to have planted 1500 trees at community events and ceremonies as a long-lasting reminder of the special occasion for the people in those communities.
"This program is a way of honouring that legacy, while benefitting the environment and increasing the area of tree canopy in our local communities.
"North Star P&C Association has used its funding to plant seven snow pear trees, one for each decade of the late Queen's reign. This is a fitting tribute for Queen Elizabeth and will ensure her memory lives on at the school for decades to come."
North Star P&C Association President Emily Uebergang said the seven trees have been planted around an old concrete slab that previously had a steel fence around it.
"The project will help convert this space into an outdoor learning area, and once the trees have grown it will be a nice shaded area for the children and the community to enjoy," Ms Uebergang said..
"It will beautify a section of the school that was previously unattractive and underutilised."
A total of seven projects in the Parkes electorate received funding to plant trees to commemorate the Queen's Jubilee, with grants ranging from $2500 to $20,000.
