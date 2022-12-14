Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

UNE criminologist releases world's first and most comprehensive book on rural crime

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:40pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dr Alistair Harkness hopes the world's first and only comprehensive book about rural crime will raise awareness and improve responses beyond the "last train stop" out of the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.