The nominations are strong but the crowd will be even stronger as Moree Race Club prepares for their annual Twilights event.
There were 95 nominations for the six race field with Moree trainers Peter Sinclair, John Bourke and Doug Fernando all putting forward horses to give the locals someone to cheer on.
Acceptances and final fields will be released on Thursday morning.
The club has turned to on an online only ticket sales system with no tickets sold on the day at the gate. Club secretary Michelle Gobbert said it was to ensure smooth planning to give attendees the best possible experience.
"We are sitting at 2600 at the moment so probably by Saturday we will be at that 3000 mark," she said.
They had 2200 at last year's event, post Covid, and this year is expected to be bigger and better.
The club has taken a hit in recent years with drought, Covid and then the floods.
Gobbert is hoping people will come out in droves to celebrate.
"It is really nice because we have lost our last two meetings this year," she said.
"One was our cup meeting, because of the rain, and our follow on from the wet winter. Then we lost our October one with the floods."
There's also fashions in the field and American singer Zach Zurcher playing after the last race.
Tickets are still available on trybooking.com
The club is also encouraging people to use card facilities with cashless bars and drink tickets.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
