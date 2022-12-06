Moree Champion
Toomelah Public School teacher Sharlene Deamer a winner at 17th Nanga Mai Awards

By Newsroom
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:59pm, first published 8:32am
Executive Director of School Performance for Metropolitan North, Cathy Brennan, presents Sharlene Deamer with her Nanga Mai award. Picture supplied

Toomelah Public School teacher Sharlene Deamer has been celebrated for her excellence in Aboriginal education in NSW public schools at the 17th Nanga Mai Awards.

