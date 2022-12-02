FLOOD relief efforts are set to continue with rural charities predicting a multi-year recovery process.
Moree and its surrounding areas were key agricultural production zones impacted by floods between September and November which resulted in more than $5.5 billion in damages across the country.
In response to the disaster, the Rural Aid organisation is relaunching its Buy a Bale fundraising campaign which was popular during the drought.
Rural Aid has already sourced hay for the Central West NSW region and expects much more will be required for it and other parts of regional NSW in the months ahead.
It's chief executive, John Warlters, said there were immediate concerns for the wellbeing of affected families leading into the Christmas period and a growing feeling the ongoing impact of the flood event had not yet been grasped by policy makers, corporate Australia, and the broader community.
"This flood event has destroyed homes and livelihoods, wiping millions of dollars from farm incomes and causing immeasurable mental anguish and stress," Mr Warlters said.
"It is difficult to measure the true toll the floods are taking, and will continue to take, on impacted farmers and communities - many of whom have experienced drought, bushfires and multiple flooding events in just the past four years.
"Rural Aid holds a deep connection with the nation's farming families and has the ability to efficiently and effectively deliver assistance, including a team of accredited counsellors who are experienced in delivering unique, tailored on-farm counselling services.
"However, to deliver this at the scale required in this unprecedented instance, we critically need the support of the corporate sector, the public and both State and Federal governments to commit to prioritising the wellbeing of affected communities."
Rural Aid is one of Australia's largest rural charities and provides financial assistance, water and counselling to farmers in times of drought, flood or fire.
"We've always been overwhelmed by the generosity of Australians in supporting our programs that help farmers in need." Mr Warlters said
"This particular event poses a unique challenge in that unlike the drought, where some farmers were better prepared or could take steps to manage the impact, this has been sudden and widespread.
"Additionally, the many years of droughts, floods and fires have left many families at breaking point.
"If you're in a position to do so, please consider making a donation and helping them get back on their feet as they navigate a very difficult journey ahead."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
