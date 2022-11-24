Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

The Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre will receive $350,000 to repair and re-open the mothballed water slide and water slide tower

By Newsroom
November 24 2022 - 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MOREE is set to welcome the return of its water slide with upgrades to sporting facilities worth $777,778 from a NSW government grant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.