A COMMUNITY isolated by flood waters has come to together to create colour in its town through tree decorations.
The Library Craft Group and anonymous community members have donated and installed the yarn art to brighten and beautify the main street of Mungindi.
The idea originated from some similar decorations in the Moree CBD.
"The original idea was brought in by Barb Woodham, inspired by the installation by Bank Art Museum Moree (BAMM), in Moree's CBD, we have decorated the tree in front of the Mungindi Newsagency in purple in memory of former store owner and friend, Carmen Beatty," the group said in a statement.
"We have put a yellow-themed yarn work on one tree in honour of all the people in this town who have suffered and are suffering from cancer.
"We are working on a pink tree for breast cancer sufferers, as a lot of women out here are survivors of that.
"The yellow tree is also being called the yellow ribbon tree, from the old country and western song about the ribbon round the old oak tree.
Group member Mya Tam Beatty has decorated the tree in front of her home.
"We also had people who made us tea, cakes and biscuits and lunch. Geraldine helped with sorting yarn, Marie Bingham with refreshments and Warren Franks helped with the installing."
Villages like Mungindi and remote properties can be be isolated for weeks during floods, relying on emergency services to fly in essential supplies.
However, the group were able to gather every day to bring the decorations to life.
The members are Pauline Peters and her daughter Karen, Christine Makila, Pam Franks, Cheryl Cole, Kerry McMillan, Laraine Nolan, Jenny Hill, Mya Tam Beatty, Pamela Waller, Fiona Murphy and Maureen Brosnan.
They also made poppies to doctorate around the RSL Club (Community Store) for Remembrance Day.
"It is a great community building activity that has made for a lot of camaraderie and joy between us all. We are grateful also for the encouragement from the wider community", Pamela said.
The Mungindi Sewing Group collaborated on the tree wrapping outside of Flock Mungindi.
"There are some very clever local ladies that have been working on a yarn-bombed tree in front of Flock. It looks bright and fabulous," the team from Flock Mungindi sad.
The community continues to rebuild after three main businesses on the main street were destroyed by fire in 2020.
