Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Plan released brings Special Activation Precinct at Moree a step closer to being finalised

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
November 8 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A DELIVERY Plan has been released for the $194 million Moree Special Activation Precinct (SAP).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.