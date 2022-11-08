A DELIVERY Plan has been released for the $194 million Moree Special Activation Precinct (SAP).
MP Adam Marshall said this brought the project another step closer, with the finalisation of the delivery plan setting the foundation to deliver on the State Government's commitment towards the SAP's stage one infrastructure.
"It's great to see progress continuing at the precinct which will transform the region into a world-class agricultural economy for northern NSW, create up to 4000 jobs by 2060 and deliver a huge boost for Moree," Mr Marshall said.
"The delivery plan provides confidence to industry and investors interested in establishing their business in the precinct, with a streamlined planning and approval process to cut red tape and enable a faster set-up.
"The delivery plan also brings to life how the precinct will look in the future, with design principles that promote innovation, connection to Country, safety and efficient movement across freight and logistics, as well as connection to the Moree township."
The delivery plan was finalised following a public exhibition, with feedback received informing the final plan.
This step allows the SAP to progress to the design and construction phase.
Moree councillor and local farmer Mike Montgomery said the region could pin its hopes on the Special Activation Precinct when asked about its progress prior to the latest announcement.
He believes it will help bring new people to the region and help the local economy.
"The Special Activation Precinct will help the region," Mr Montgomery said.
"We need the infrastructure to get people here and we're probably about 18 months behind where Parkes are at with their precinct.
"If it's viable for businesses you'll get people here and they'll be able to spend money in the region, that's in agriculture and retail."
The project would deliver vital infrastructure works and utilities with new and upgraded roads, telecommunications, water and wastewater infrastructure, electricity and stormwater drainage.
Mr Marshall thanked the community and Moree Plains Shire Council for their involvement and support for the precinct.
"Moree has so much to offer as the most productive agricultural region in Australia and I cannot wait for this region to become a productivity and value-adding powerhouse that delivers economic growth and job opportunities for years to come," Mr Marshall said.
"The SAP, together with Inland Rail, will be the foundation stones of a new era of economic growth and development for the region."
The Moree SAP Delivery Plan and the submissions report are available to view at the website www.nsw.gov.au/moreesap
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
