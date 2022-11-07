A Recovery Assistance Point is now operating in Moree as rapid damage assessments continue with the clean-up underway following severe flooding across the region.
Regional Recovery Coordinator for Northern NSW Mel Gore said the Recovery Assistance Point at The Max Centre, Heber Street, will open its doors to local families, farmers and business owners.
"The Recovery Assistance Point will bring together multiple NSW Government agencies, community organisations and welfare bodies all under the one roof," Ms Gore said.
"Whether you need to replace damaged documents, receive assistance with the physical clean-up, access emergency accommodation or utilise mental health services, Recovery Assistance Points function as a first port of call.
"For people who are currently staying at a friend or family's home because they got flooded, or living in emergency accommodation, I would urge them to come along next
week to the Recovery Assistance Point, or to check for updates on council's website and social media pages as we're working very closely to get key information out," Ms Gore said.
Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said emergency services personnel from a range of agencies are continuing to undertake washouts and rapid damage assessments.
"To date we've seen 2,127 rapid damage assessments conducted on homes and businesses in the Moree Plains local government area, with 936 damaged to some extent and 144 deemed as uninhabitable," Ms Cooke said.
More information about Recovery Assistance Points is available at: www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods/recovery-centres.
Service NSW is operating as an online one-stop shop for anyone wanting assistance remotely, with Customer Care specialists also available via phone on 13 77 88.
Grants for flood-affected primary producers
Flood-affected primary producers in the New England region can apply for recovery grants of up to $25,000 as part of the jointly funded Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements from state and federal government.
Gwydir and Moree have been included in the Local Government Areas where a disaster has been declared.
The assistance is available for the immediate clean-up and recovery costs to repair extensive damage to properties.
For more information, or to lodge an application, visit the NSW Rural Assistance Authority website at www.raa.nsw.gov.au or call the RAA on 1800 678 593.
Farmers and members of the community requiring an emergency response regarding livestock or animals, call 1800 814 647.
