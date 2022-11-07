Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News
Floods

A Recovery Assistance Point has been set up t the Max Centre in Moree to assist with flood relief

By Newsroom
November 7 2022 - 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Recovery Assistance Point is now operating in Moree as rapid damage assessments continue with the clean-up underway following severe flooding across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.