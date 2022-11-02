ABOUT 83 jobs have been created to help with the delivery of the $19.4 billion regional roads and transport projects across the state.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the NSW Government is looking for locals to fill the new positions that are based in regional areas like New England.
The Maintenance and Delivery team on the roads play a key role in the delivery of works and services across 24 regional locations in NSW.
One of the project areas is slated for Moree while the rest are spread to Orange, Dubbo, Bowenfels and Parkes.
There is also work at Coonabarabran, Narrabri and Broken Hill.
"From road workers, truck drivers and plant operators to team leaders and project engineers, we are recruiting local people to work in their communities," Mr Farraway said.
"In regions all over the state, we are building the infrastructure that matters to make daily life easier by improving safety, travel time and freight productivity on our rail lines and roads.
"The recent rain has wreaked havoc on our road network and our priority has been to repair these roads as quickly as possible by redirecting teams working on some of our major projects to assist with disaster repairs."
The jobs consist of 55 newly created full-time roles, as well as 28 temporary contract positions being converted to full-time jobs
"With a substantial number of works happening all over the state and in particular in the western region, we are strengthening our workforce to ensure our projects remain on track," Mr Farraway said.
"We are taking steps to ensure that these communities benefit by engaging as many local contractors as possible, and the influx of workers converging to construct these legacy projects bring value to the local economies.
"Programs such as the Great Western Highway Upgrade, Newell Highway including the Parkes bypass, New Dubbo Bridge and the Mindyarra Rail Maintenance centre are just some examples of the ongoing projects being delivered by our Government in the west region.
"I really want locals to fill these positions and I encourage people interested to visit the Transport website."
Other job vacancies can be viewed at https://jobs.transport.nsw.gov.au/go/Maintenance-and-Delivery/7834510/
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
