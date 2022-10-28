DISASTER relief funding is now available for the worst affected areas across New England.
The Disaster Recovery Allowance has been made available to people in the Gwydir and Moree LGA's.
The allowance is a short-term payment to help people who have lost income as a result of flooding that started in September.
Payments can be made for a maximum of 13 weeks while claims can be made until April 20.
The package is being provided through the jointly funded Federal and State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
"These kind of repeated events can take their toll on communities who are trying to recover. We stand ready to assist wherever needed," Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said.
"The intense and reoccurring floods have left councils across the state with major repair works.
"For many of these regions have been hit repeatedly, which has a real emotional and financial impact for communities.
"We are continuing to work with all levels of government to provide assistance, and we are constantly monitoring and assessing this rapidly evolving situation."
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said 55 LGAs have now been declared natural disaster areas as a result of the flooding.
"Declaring a natural disaster is the first step we can take in unlocking assistance and New South Wales will continue working closely with the Commonwealth to put additional funding and resources into the ongoing response and recovery effort," Ms Cooke said.
"As the extent of damage becomes clearer and damage assessments are completed, we will partner with the Commonwealth to provide additional support and assistance to our impacted regional, rural and remote communities," Ms Cooke said.
"A significant number of households, business owners and primary producers continue to be impacted.
"With already saturated catchments, full rivers and spilling dams, we know the flooding impacting many communities across New South Wales will continue not for weeks, but months."
Assistance available may include:
To apply for a concessional loan, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au.
Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
