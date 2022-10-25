THE NSW Premier has seen first hand the flood damage that has crippled Moree and the shire after touring the town on Tuesday.
Flanked by Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke, and local MP Adam Marshall, the trio met the local volunteers who've been on the frontline since the emergency unfolded last week.
Mr Perrottet said the flooding was clearly taking a toll, but despite the ongoing challenges "the strength of our communities and the spirit of service always shines through".
"Today I visited flood affected Moree, to talk to members of the farming community and extend my thanks for the tireless efforts of our emergency services," he said.
"There is an enormous task ahead, but all levels of government are working together, alongside volunteers from across the country, to get Moree back on its feet as quickly as possible."
The trio also met local farmers about the agricultural impacts to talk about the millions in losses, as well as council on the state of the roads.
"The visual stuff really made an impact on him, I think," Mr Marshall said.
"We told him that council needed a large cash injection to allow councils in particular to get on repairing rural roads ahead of harvest, and that's not just Moree, but Gwydir, Narrabri and Gunnedah."
Mr Perrottet also saw "the sheer expanse of the water" as well as the flooded crops on a chopper tour that took in Moree, as well as Pallamallawa, and west to Ashley where the water is slowly making its way next.
Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin said the SES had conducted 452 damage assessments primarily in Moree and Gunnedah, and had responded to 559 requests for help across the state over the past 24 hours to 3pm on Tuesday.
"Despite the severe weather easing over the next couple of days, the flood threat remains in many areas across the state as major flood peaks moving downstream and road closures continue," Deputy Commissioner Austin said.
"Storms are still possible and can cause flash flooding, so we ask drivers to take care as any amount of rainfall can create a dangerous situation with saturated catchments."
The SES said residents should take care because "flood damage can be widespread" and issued a return with caution alert for several areas including:
