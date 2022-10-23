People in north Moree are having essential click-and-collect items from Woolworths delivered by NSW State Emergency Services personnel as the flood clean-up continues.
Those in the south are able to access the supermarket giant but Coles is still under evacuation orders following water levels that peaked on Sunday at 10.50 metres.
Moree Shire Mayor Mark Johnson said the bridge connecting the north and south has been reopened with restricted rules, allowing some southern-based residents access to buy food and other provisions.
"That will be a big relief for everyone because that's been our biggest priority," Cr Johnson said.
"We spent most of yesterday trying to work out a plan to enable that to happen."
Flood levels in the town are slowly receding.
About 150 NSW Royal Fire Service RFS and defence personnel are expected to help with the clean-up, and a tent city has been set up at Broughton Oval to house the crews.
An RFS truck departed Sydney on Tuesday with supplies such as a freezer trailer and variable messaging signs VMS for the community.
"We have all those supplies to make sure everything is on hand because it's not just the tents, it's catering and generators," NSW RFS spokesperson said.
Groups of five RFS trucks from across the state will rotate through Moree on shifts of five days at a time to assist with rescues.
And high-pressure water hoses will be used to blast away mud that can otherwise cause serious damage to the structural integrity of buildings.
But at the moment, the focus is still on food hamper deliveries, resupplies, planning for the impact on downstream communities and some road and public infrastructure damage assessments.
About 400 people were registered at the PCYC and Moree East Public School evacuation centres where food and prescription medications were prioritised to those on evacuation orders.
Cr Johnson said most people found alternative accommodation and more will be allowed back into their homes today.
Train service Country Link has also resumed service for passengers.
EARLIER:
The rainfall to Friday morning 107.8mms was the wettest October day in Moree in 143 years of records, says retired CSIRO weather monitor Peter Nelson.
He said said it just surpassed the previous wettest October day on record of 106.7 mms on October 16 1954.
"In addition the monthly rainfall total this month of 192.4 mms is just shy of Moree's wettest ever October of 195.6 mms in 1954," Mr Nelson said.
READ MORE:
Meanwhile, shoppers had stripped supermarket shelves, and the Champion was told the bakery had sold out of bread twice on Friday. The bakers have since resumed the supply of bread.
Mr Nelson was a CSIRO weather monitor for 34 years, from 1959 to 1993, and while retired, he enjoys making long range predictions for a few places in Australia, including Moree.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall warned the community on Friday that everyone must be on high alert for a major flood event over the coming days.
"While we await formal advice and direction from the NSW SES and Bureau of Meteorology regarding river peaks, from the data that is available it's clear that the Moree township will be inundated sometime over the weekend," Mr Marshall said.
In response to this, he said an Emergency Operations Centre has been stood up at the Moree Plains Shire Council works depot in Tycannah Street, to help co-ordinate the flood response.
