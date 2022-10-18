POLICE have a number of suspects who they believe could be behind a graffiti spree which saw more than 20 cars spray-painted in one night.
At least 21 cars were damaged by graffiti across Moree in the early hours of Monday, after offenders targeted vehicles in at least four streets.
Cars parked along McArthur Street, Lucksall Street, Mackenzie Street as well as Gwydir Street were hit, with the damage bill mounting.
Police believe a group of juveniles could be behind the spree.
"There was a significant amount of vehicles, we have received 21 reports of vehicles being damaged," New England Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman told the Leader.
"Those investigations are continuing."
The graffiti came amid a crime wave in the town that saw "a number of property crime offences" including break and enters, and stolen vehicles on Sunday night and into Monday.
Detective Chapman said police had received "a number of reports" of juveniles in the area acting suspiciously at the time.
"Shortly after police spoke to a number of young persons and investigations are continuing," he said.
"I have our proactive crime team urgently following that up.
"But of course anyone that does have dash cam footage or CCTV of those people or activity, we would urge them to come forward."
Police also issued an appeal to any local business that may have had spray paint stolen or purchased recently to contact officers as part of the investigation.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
