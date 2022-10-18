Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

At least 21 cars spray-painted with graffiti in Moree as police investigate juveniles seen near the scene.

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 18 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the vehicles damaged in the early hours of the morning. Picture supplied by NSW Police

POLICE have a number of suspects who they believe could be behind a graffiti spree which saw more than 20 cars spray-painted in one night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.