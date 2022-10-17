Young Aggies Moree Gold Rush Ball was held at the Moree Rugby Union Club on September 24.
This was the culmination of a year's planning by the Young Aggies Moree committee.
The group of volunteers, aged from 18 to their mid 30s, are passionate about the prosperity of the Moree community.
A sold-out crowd of 450 guests enjoyed a four course meal from Relish Catering, and the keynote speech from Sober In The Country founder Shanna Whan.
There was also musical entertainment from Moree local, Nicola Long and Central Coast country music artist Katie Jayne and her band.
More than $65,000 was raised from the evening to be donated across the Royal Flying Doctor Service and the Young Aggies Moree Rural Scholarship Fund.
The Scholarship Fund serves to support tertiary agriculture students to complete work experience in Moree, in line with the group's objective to attract and retain young talent in the region to support the future growth of Moree's businesses and community.
