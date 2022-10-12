Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Moree thieves drive to Goondiwindi and steal another one to drive back

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated October 12 2022 - 6:05am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree thieves burn out car from Goondiwindi

Moree thieves have stolen a car to get to Goondiwindi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.