Mungindi's long-awaited Sculpture Trail is now open.
It is the culmination of more than over two years of work by the community, the family of the artist who created the sculptures and two local government organisations from different sides of the Queensland and NSW border.
Featuring 10 rustic sculptures by award-winning local artist Tony "Nicko'' McMillan, who tragically died at 54 years of age in 2016, the trail delivers a new perspective on art and nature.
Katherine McMillan said she and her husband Nicko had a beautiful life together in Mungindi.
"Mungindi was in his blood," she said.
"Nicko loved making sculptures and sharing his love of art. You'll be in awe of what this man could do. He had a sixth sense when it comes to art, he could make something out of virtually nothing."
The 2.5km Mungindi Sculpture Tral is an open-air art gallery that uniquely crosses the Queensland / New South Wales border in two spots.
Nicko's family has generously donated the sculptures to the Mungindi community, while a collaborative approach by the Mungindi Progress Association, the Moree Plains Shire Council and Balonne Shire Council followed through to pay tribute to Nicko and showcase the sculptures for everyone's enjoyment.
The Balonne Shire Council utilised funding from the Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program to deliver the project.
Balonne Shire Council Mayor Samantha O'Toole said the community had faced some difficult times since the beginning of the project.
"The community had been dealing with the effects of a long drought when a fire destroyed buildings in the retail heart of the town on the southern side of the town, leaving the butcher, grocery store and haberdashery shop without a place to operate from. And then there was COVID-19 followed by floods.
"The opening was a much-needed celebration for Mungindi, and this incredible artwork will brighten both town and spirits."
