Mungindi sculpture trail features works by Tony "Nicko'' McMillan

By Ian Jones
Updated September 28 2022 - 4:28am, first published September 27 2022 - 9:00pm
One of the sculputures.

Mungindi's long-awaited Sculpture Trail is now open.

