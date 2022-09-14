Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Sculpture trail set to open in Mungindi

Updated September 14 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mungindi's long-awaited sculpture trail will be officially opened this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.