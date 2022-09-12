Works are set to start this week on the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre redevelopment.
The Moree Plains Shire Council has approved the commencement of remediation works on the artesian pools.
Contractors are expected to start removing the tiled lining of the wellness pool.
The floor and walls will then be prepared for concrete pour to construct a 'wastewater' gutter on all sides of the pool.
Installing a wastewater gutter is a major change to the design and operation of the wellness pool. The gutter will provide constant topping up of fresh artesian water with the removal of low-quality water on the surface, improving the water quality and amenity.
This work will take about three weeks.
Remediation works will continue on the services and fittings.
As the works progress on the wellness pool, the start of remediation works of the active pool will begin.
The most western pool has been closed for more than two months after the lining failed.
A 'wastewater' gutter will also be installed in this pool alleviating the need to close the pool frequently to empty and refill the pool, and the council anticipates the water quality will improve.
"The emptying and refilling have been one of the primary causal factors behind the failure and short life of these structures," a council spokesperson said.
The works will involve an inspection of all the existing services while upgrading the existing concourse deck.
The repair of the existing concourse deck will incorporate replacing the existing failing concrete structure and delaminating anti-slip concrete coating with new reinforced concrete pavement and tiled with a fully vitrified anti-slip tile.
What does this mean for pool users?
There will be noise, dust and disruption as these works get underway in the wellness and active pools and there will also be changes to public access.
Public safety barriers will be erected as required.
"We don't anticipate any impact on the availability of the passive artesian pool other than an interruption to access water or other services," the spokesperson said.
"The remediation works are being planned to keep most project activity separated from the public, but pool users will see increased activity and disturbance on site."
Works on the passive pool and program pool are planned for early 2023.
"We aim to always have at least one artesian pool operating and after the wellness pool is remediated, there should be at least two operational artesian pools.
"Council is working to have the tender for the 50m pool, clubhouse and grandstand ready for release within about a month as final detailed design coordination for tender documentation is nearing completion. This is subject to consultant engineers finalising their work.
"While it is not feasible to forecast project timelines until a tender is accepted, we will aim to commence construction by the middle of 2023."
Councillors have been briefed on procurement to undertake repairs to the water slide.
The children's splashpad and pool has failed when switched on and leaks heavily to the site of the 50m pool. Councillors have directed work start on a new design and project scope.
Work will start shortly to remove the children's splashpad/pool fixtures with readiness for reconstruction and replacement of the water feature and splashpad.
"Throughout the life of this project, there will be a heightened activity, with reduced activity at other times and we appreciate your understanding.
"The Belgravia Leisure staff will also assist with keeping the public informed.
"Council will keep you updated on the MAAC redevelopment as it progresses through a variety of media platforms."
