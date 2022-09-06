The Moree Race Club hosted its major annual fundraiser for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service at the weekend.
On Saturday evening a charity dinner and auction was held at the racecourse, with "legend of racing" Alan Thomas as the special guest.
Thomas' career as a sports commentator and compere has spanned 46 years including stints with Sky Channel, Sky Sports Radio and Channel 9.
There were some impressive auction items up for grabs and a swag of raffle prizes won with amazing community support helping to raise almost $50,000 for the chopper service that has touched so many lives.
WRHS event coordinator NE/NW team leader, Jeff Gailbraith, said once again the Moree Race Club and local community shone with their support of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Mr Gailbraith said despite a smaller number of guests than usual, almost double what was regularly raised was returned from the auction.
"You just have to admire tough, country racing people," Thomas said.
"After the Moree Cup was washed out twice last year, they copped the rain again and the race was washed out again and transferred to Tamworth [on Sunday]," he said.
"Despite the disappointment, these people continued on to make the Cup dinner as good a night as you could get.
"Hats off to the Moree Race Club."
