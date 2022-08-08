To coincide with Local Government Week, the Moree Community Library opened an exhibition that takes a deep dive into the history of council and government in the shire.
It has been popular with community members as well as past and present councillors.
The exhibition, called 'Moree Council Then & Now', is the brainchild of the library's Local Studies and Digitation Officer Tian Harris who said she was touched by the community's excitement.
"Moree Council Then & Now is very much a celebration of the shire's history and doesn't just explore council's influence on the region. It also highlights council's staff contributions and major events the Moree Plains has experienced in the last 130 years," Ms Harris said.
The exhibition's content took four months to research.
"I went through old newspaper articles, archived council documents, historical material that had recently been digitised and I cross referenced everything as I went," Ms Harris said.
"Council's records department was beyond helpful and provided me with a treasure trove of information," she said.
"I also interviewed past councillors and heard their fascinating stories.
"I especially loved picking the brain of my grandfather Claude Magarry. His insights as a council employee of 45 years and then as a councillor were special to me," she added.
Culture and Libraries Manager Alisa Akins said she was proud of the exhibition, Ms Harris and the library team.
"Tian worked hard putting the exhibition together and the whole library team pitched in to help set it up," Ms Akins said.
"Tian proposed a floor plan and the team, including Tian, and I worked together tweaking it as we went. In between other projects, the exhibition took about a week to get into place, and it looks great," she said.
"Moree Council Then & Now is just a small taste of what the Moree Community Library has in the pipeline and we can't wait to share more with the community."
Ms Harris thanked everyone who contributed and helped make the exhibition a success.
'Moree Council Then & Now' will be on display at the Moree Community Library until the end of August.
For any questions or enquiries about the exhibition, contact Tian Harris on 6757 3374 or email tian.harris@mpsc.nsw.gov.au.
