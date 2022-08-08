Moree Champion
Library opens 'Moree Council Then & Now' exhibition during Local Government Week

Updated August 9 2022 - 8:06pm, first published August 8 2022 - 3:00am
Former Moree Municipal Council Clerk Typist (1965-1970) Barbara Cutmore née Saunders, Moree Community Library's Local Studies and Digitation Officer Tian Harris, Irene Hodge and Carole Kristensen at the official opening of 'Moree Council Then & Now'.

To coincide with Local Government Week, the Moree Community Library opened an exhibition that takes a deep dive into the history of council and government in the shire.

