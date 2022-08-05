Few country clubs could boast that the winner of their Cup has gone on to win the inaugural richest race in Australia for country horses.
In October 2018 Belflyer did just that. The gelding took home the 2017 Moree Cup and just 13 months later in October 2018, won the inaugural Kosciusko race at Royal Randwick, taking home $685,000 for his effort.
That's country racing at its best!
The weekend of September 3 and 4 will see the Moree Race Club run a major fundraising weekend for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service in conjunction with the running of a Country Showcase meeting featuring the Moree Cup.
On the Saturday evening a charity dinner and auction will be held at the racecourse, with special guest Alan Thomas in attendance. Thomas's career as a sports commentator and compere has spanned 46 years and has included stints with Sky Channel, Sky Sports Radio and Channel 9. There will be some impressive auction items up for grabs and a swag of raffle prizes.
Sunday's race meeting, which happens to fall on Fathers' Day, will be a Country Showcase meeting featuring the running of the Moree Cup and Town Plate. Trainers and owners will vie for a record $55,000 in the Moree Cup race alone this year.
From Fashions on the Field to a Calcutta on the Moree Cup, it will be a great day out. You can enjoy the atmosphere of the day in the Chopper Club marquee, situated on course, and able to be enjoyed by the whole family.
Tickets for both the Saturday night dinner and Sunday race day will go on sale online on Monday, August 8 through the link on the website or directly through trybooking.com.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service New England and North West event co-ordinator, Jeff Galbraith said, "it will be great to be back again after the last two years that have been affected by COVID restrictions".
"This weekend has grown in to a very significant fundraiser for the service," he said.
