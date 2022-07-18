Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Coronial inquest into death of Gordon Copeland in Moree in 2021 opens

By Newsroom
Updated July 18 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coronial inquest: Gordon Copeland is pictured with his first-born son. Photo: NSWALSACT

AN INQUEST has heard details about how police thought they saw a man disappear into a raging Moree river, before leaving the scene only to later discover he was missing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.