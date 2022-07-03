After a two-year COVID-enforced hiatus, the Mungindi Show will be back in August.
Everyone in the local community and beyond is thrilled to have their show back and President Stacey Garsed and the hard-working committee has put together a jam-packed program of events over two days.
To help support the efforts of the Show Society, MP Adam Marshall caught up with Secretary Ally Orchin to announce $10,340 in support from the State Government, for further upgrades to the grounds.
"I cannot wait to see the show return and look forward to seeing a huge crowd of locals and visitors turn out to compete, display and just have some great fund," Mr Marshall said.
"Congratulations to Stacey, Ally and the committee on all the work they have done so far to bring back the Mungindi Show."
The event will be held on August 6 and 7. Stay up to date via the society's Facebook page.
THE long-awaited upgrade of Mungindi's dilapidated concrete tennis courts will soon go out to tender.
Moree Plains Shire Council is in the final stages of community consultation on the $208,780 State Government-funded project.
Council received the grant in June 2020, to reinstate two of Mungindi's six concrete tennis courts, which have fallen into disrepair.
The council is in the process of gaining the community's final approval for the designs.
Member for Northern Tablelands, Adam Marshall, said momentum was once again behind the project, which unfortunately experienced delays due to the Queensland Government's COVID-19 border closure.
"The quality of the courts has declined further in the two years since the funding was announced and they are definitely unsafe to play because of cracking and the uneven surface," Mr Marshall said.
"Designs for the two new concrete courts are now 90 per cent complete," he said.
"The new surface will service multiple sports and council is now awaiting final advice that user groups are happy with the line-marking selections before it goes to tender.
"There are few opportunities for social sport in Mungindi, so getting the courts back up to a playable standard will improve community spirit, by giving farming families the opportunity to come into town mid-week, catch up with their friends and be physically active."
Moree Plains Shire Mayor Mark Johnson said he expected the project would go out to tender in the coming months.
"Council wants to make sure that every dollar of this grant is spent in a way that benefits the social wellbeing of Mungindi for many years to come," Cr Johnson said.
"Staff have been working on the designs directly with our partners from Mungindi Progress Association, and we are very close to having a proposal which will benefit the greatest number of residents.
"We know that locals are passionate about their tennis and want to see a return of popular mid-week competitions, and it is my hope by early next year that will once again be the case."
