Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Gwydir Wetlands sees first large-scale colonial nesting waterbird breeding in a decade

July 2 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conducting surveys in the Gwydir Wetlands.

It's boom time in the Gwydir Wetlands with the first large-scale colonial nesting waterbird breeding event in 10 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.