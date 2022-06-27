A school road safety blitz in the Moree Plains local government area will see $70,000 spent on improving pedestrian access at nine local schools, including several of the area's smaller education facilities.
Across the Northern Tablelands electorate 15 school zone projects have been funded, totalling $303,800.
To help make school zones more visible and alert drivers to the 40km/hr speed limit, markings on the road surface will be replaced at each school.
The painted triangles which are arranged in pairs on each side of a lane or road known as Dragon's Teeth, will also be redone.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the works would help keep some of the most vulnerable road users and students safe during busy drop-off and pick-up times.
"We all know how chaotic school zones can be at the start of the school day and when that final bell rings at 3pm," Mr Marshall said.
"The last thing any of us wants is a motor vehicle accident at one our schools, and these cost-effective measures will go a long way towards reducing that risk."
Mr Marshall said the State Government worked with Moree Plains Shire Council and school principals to identify a list of suitable projects to deliver the greatest safety benefits to road users.
"I'm incredibly pleased that most of this funding has been allocated to schools in some of our smaller communities," he said.
Projects will include:
All projects are expected to be finished by June next year.
The School Zone Infrastructure Program has been jointly funded by the State and Commonwealth Governments.
