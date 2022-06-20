Moree netball initiative aims to increase participation

The Moree and District Netball Association is on the attack to rebuild its representative ranks and explore ways to remove barriers which restrict participation.
One initiative included a trip to a netball carnival in Dubbo as a team-building exercise for players and their families.
Advertisement
Moree Netball's Laura-Lee Chaplin said the weekend was a huge success.
"On the bus trip home, I asked all players and parents to write their favourite part of the weekend, most responses were around spending time together as a team and club," Chaplin said.
"Just the process of having everyone together on one bus for four hours, singing and relationship building, did wonders to boosting moral and camaraderie amongst players.
READ MORE:
"Our hope is to be able to continue to offer locals the same opportunities as city players. We believe by creating memories, like team weekends away, we will promote and encourage others to play and try out for representative netball, in years to come."
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announced $10,000 in funding while catching up with the under 12 and under 13/14 years teams, who have been training three times a week, ahead of the state titles next month.
"This is the second consecutive year Moree Netball has been able to pull together junior representative teams, with families in the past struggling to afford the costs associated with playing sport in a more far-flung part of the state," Mr Marshall said.
"We all know the social and health benefits sport can play in the development of our youth, and I want to recognise Moree Netball on the way it has looked outside the box to encourage and support more young women to get on the court," he said.
"I wish all players, coaches and support staff the best of luck in Sydney and am confident Moree will be competitive on the big stage."
MDNA used the grant to subsidise the cost of hiring the bus, accommodation and a visit to Western Plains Zoo for the Dubbo carnival.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.