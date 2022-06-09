Getting produce from paddock to port is set to be quicker and easier with road trains granted access to Grawin Creek Bridge at Collarenebri during harvest seasons.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the change, which will operate from April to June and October to December for all type one road trains operating at higher mass limit, will boost efficiency for local farmers at a critical time.
Advertisement
"Grawin Creek Bridge is a barrier for large trucks operating on the Gwydir Highway between Walgett and Moree, with freight operators either having to detour via the Kamilaroi Highway or reduce load limits," Mr Farraway said.
"This new access will make harvest easier for farmers in and around the Walgett district supporting productivity improvements for farm businesses in a safe and sustainable way. It really is a no brainer," he said.
READ MORE:
"To improve access further, we will be upgrading Grawin Creek Bridge to cater for B-triple, AB-triple and road trains all-year round with construction to start March 2024.
"Last week we announced we would be installing more than 2700 kilometres of rumble strips on regional highways across NSW, including the Gwydir Highway.
"Our commitment to making this stretch of road safer and more accessible for freight and motorists is part of our $14.5 billion investment to build what matters to make daily life better," Mr Farraway said.
Conditional access for Type 1 Road Trains operating at HML is mapped and can be found online using Transport for NSW's Interactive Road Train map at Interactive Road Train Map.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.