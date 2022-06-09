Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

Access granted: Grawin Creek Bridge at Collarenebri opens to road trains during harvest seasons

Updated June 9 2022 - 12:28am, first published 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Grawin Creek Bridge will be upgraded further to cater for B-triple, AB-triple and road trains all-year round with construction to start March 2024.

Getting produce from paddock to port is set to be quicker and easier with road trains granted access to Grawin Creek Bridge at Collarenebri during harvest seasons.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.