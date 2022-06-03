Coulton has 'no feel for community thought'

Mr Coulton's letter in the Narrabri Courier newspaper to me and many others is typical of how the National Party blatantly ignores the views of the people.
His letter calls the National Party the "Guardian of Industry and Mining" and that they provide a sensible voice, rallying against the "teal independents" and the Greens.
His ten-yer of 15 years and now another three years apart from keeping the SEAT WARM for the National Party has been a lost opportunity for the people of the Parkes Electorate. He is the perfect candidate for the National Party and does as he is told.
I ask him what has he achieved apart from turning the Narrabri Shire into a shire of coal mines and now just in the last few weeks allowed Santos to renew Coal Seam Gas drilling in the renewed PELs of the Gunnedah Liverpool Plains and North of Narrabri to almost Moree.
To me this is more "terrifying and a bigger concern" than having real change in politics.
What part of the question from the people that he is affecting doesn't he understand when over 95% of farmers don't want either of these mining activities on or near their land.
People are sick of Party Politics and their leaders not representing their communities, another prime example is the Inland Rail route which was being bulldozed thru by him and Barnaby Joyce, arrogance and stupidity has been driving this past Narrabri so close to town that it may as well have been put down the Main Street to affect more people.
To have this rail line so close to town restricts future town growth,, will create extra noise, and change the flood heights, it will be more expensive to build (between 2 to 4 million more) than the shorter more direct route with less bridges and disrupting 108 number of dwellings within 1 km instead of 18 on the proposed route.
There is more to representing people than just turning up at special events, talking to Council representatives and writing the odd news article.
To have him criticise the "teal" independents and the Greens shows that he has no feel for community thought.
We have had some very average representatives from the National Party in both State and Federal areas and now people are not afraid to vote for women and change.
Ron Campey, Narrabri
