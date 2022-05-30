Moree Champion
Home/News/Local News

'It's sad to lose the leadership': Joyce voted out as Nationals leader, pledges to fight for New England

Cody Tsaousis
CB
By Cody Tsaousis, and Cady Biddle
Updated May 31 2022 - 10:47am, first published May 30 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VOTED OUT: Barnaby Joyce has lost the Nationals leadership to David Littleproud. Photo: file

Barnaby Joyce has revealed he was sad to lose the Nationals leadership, but happy to finally get more time in his New England electorate, away from the Canberra bubble.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

CB

Cady Biddle

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.