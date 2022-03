Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton met with Ephraim House Director Paul Strahan, Miyay Birray Youth Service CEO Darrel Smith, Moree SHAE Academy CEO Katie Smith and Ephraim House Education Services Manager Stephen Jenyns to announce $1,499,999 in funding for Miyay Birray to run the Warrayma-Li Bamba-gal (Build Strong Mob) Project, in conjunction with the SHAE Academy and Ephraim House.