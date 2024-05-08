Wombats make it a clean sweep against the Hawks

The Warialda Wombats secured a clean sweep of all three Group 19 grades against the Inverell Hawks on Saturday.
Beginning the day was the under 18s who managed a tight 20-18 triumph over their neighbouring rivals.
Men's coach Mal Peckham said it's been a learning curve for the young Wombats side who is just beginning to find their groove.
"The new coach, he is still learning and the guys will have to string a few basic things together.
"We have got a couple of weeks off, the senior boys, so we are actually going to do a bit of work with them and get them a little bit stronger, work together as a team.
"A lot of individual stuff they do. Sometimes you can lose games from that so we just have to learn a few little basics and play as a team, in defence and attack."
The league tag team posted 28 points to Inverell's six in their triumph.
Peckham said they're beginning to train better and it is showing on the field.
"At the start of the year, girls were coming and going, they weren't getting a whole lot there at once," he said.
"But over the last two weeks they have been getting 14, 15 girls at training.
"It helps out a lot once they are all there together and playing together."
In the men's, the mercy rule came into play with 12 minutes left on the clock.
The score finished 68-6.
Peckham applauded his team's effort to control the ball.
"The first 15 minutes the Inverell guys got pretty knocked up and things started opening up for us," he said.
