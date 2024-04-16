Bulls come out of the gates firing

The Moree Bulls have begun their premiership defence in perfect form.
The reserve grade side beat Barraba in round one, then followed it up with victory against Narrabri in round two.
The first grade side missed out on a start in round one and went into the fixture against the Blue Boars a little bit rusty.
But managed to come away with a 32-20 triumph.
"We didn't play anywhere near where we know we can," Bulls player and president Ian Ranger said.
"The first game is always a bit messy and with a few new players in key positions, we are working it out, getting our timing right and everything else."
Although they were scrappy, Ranger believes laid a platform to build on.
"It wasn't anything super exciting," he said.
"It was good to win messy, I guess they say.
"I can't imagine it was the prettiest game to watch.
"It is good to have a bit of a hit out and get to know the new people, get some timing right and the combinations."
It was also the first home game of the season and the Bulls opted to host a Mental Health round.
Ranger said they had a good crowd on hand to see the three men's teams win, as well as the women have a solid hit out against Narrabri.
"Australian Food and Fibre sponsor the day so they had a big crowd there," he said.
"It was good to play in front of them and grateful for their support."
This Saturday the Bulls travel to Inverell to face an unknown quantity in the Highlanders.
The host side are yet to take the field in first grade.
Needless to say, the Bulls will be hoping their own game improves on their opening match.
"There's not a lot of regular players and the ones they do have are really tough with Bucknell, Barnett and a few of them," Ranger said.
"They are really good, handy players and sort of the cornerstones of that club.
"It is hard to pick Inverell with who they have got at the time."
