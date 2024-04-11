Moree Show Society reflects on 150 years of rich show history

Through fire, flood, drought and war, the Moree Show has stood the ultimate test of time as the north west community celebrates 150 years in 2024.
On November 25 1873, the Moree Show society began as the Gwydir Pastoral and Agricultural Society during a meeting held at Matt McCabe's New Royal Hotel, Moree.
At this time, Warialda's population of 150 people superseded Moree's population of 100 thus magistrate George Fullerton, Warialda, suggested to hold the show alternatively in the two communities.
The inaugural organisers were president JD Macansh, Gurley Station, secretary Robert McKenzie, Moree, treasurer George Fullerton, Warialda, and vice-presidents AA Adams, Welbon, RM King, Boolooroo.
The first show of the Gwydir Pastoral and Agricultural Society was held at Warialda in February 1873 with great success, however, in 1874 Moree was chosen to centre the show.
During this period, agriculture was the district's prime industry, a fact abundantly evident in Moree's inaugural show on March 12, 1874.
The inaugural show featured 16 sections including goods manufactured in the district and 66 general classes.
Prizes were awarded for horses (bloodstock, agriculture, hackneys) Durham and Hereford cattle, fat cattle, Merino sheep, combing wool, fat sheep, coarse-wooled sheep, pigs, dogs, poultry, colonial produce, fruits, and goods manufactured in the district such as saddles.
Prizemoney ranged from one to five pounds with those over three given in cups, while anything under was awarded in medals.
An extract from the Town and Country Journal, published March 28, 1874, listed some of the inaugural section and class winners.
TH Cullen, Tareelaroi, won best exhibit for wheat, fruit and collection of vegetables. In the maize, Tom Tee won best bag.
The Best Durham cow was won by AA Adams, Welbon, while Eaton and King took home the best pen of Durham heifers.
The Best Durham ox was won by JD Macansh, Gurley Station, and the best Durham bull was won by A and W Munro.
TH Hassall won the best pen of five Merino ram lambs as well as the best ram of age or breed prize.
Robert Mackenzie, Moree, won the best pen of five steers under two years bred and exhibited by owners of less than 200 head of cattle.
The best draught horse was won by King Bros while A and W Munro won best blood stallion adapted for getting stock horses. J Moseley won best Kangaroo dog and TH Hassall won best cattle dog.
Designed in 1896 by William Pender of the highly sought after Pender and Silk Architects, West Maitland, the Founder's Pavilion displayed handicraft, photography, cooking, needlework and junior exhibits.
Constructed of corrugated iron with timber windows and door-frames, the building was one of only six 19th century iron showground pavilions built in the state.
Due to its significance, the pavilion was listed with the National Trust and Heritage Commission of NSW.
In a series of arson attacks in 2006, the caretakers cottage, built in 1935, was burnt down on Sunday, January 29. A few months later the Founder's Pavilion was sadly destroyed by fire on Thursday, July 13, as well as the secretary's office on Sunday, July 23.
Much of Moree's show memorabilia, photos, minutes, ledgers and general history were destroyed in these fires which forensic tests later proved were deliberately lit.
Brownyn Humphries was sashed as the first Miss Showgirl of Moree (now known as Young Woman) in 1970, eight years after the state competition began in 1962.
In the Moree Show Society 125th Anniversary book, Brownyn recalled her experience in the competition.
"Cheryl Doran, who was a Miss Mungindi Showgirl and (1969) state Showgirl finalist, was one of the judges and she made sure I completed all of my duties of presenting ribbons," she said.
"I can remember presenting one to the winner of the shearing shed competition and getting a big kiss.
"It was a cold night when the Showgirl competition was announced, we were lined up on the back of a big truck with our numbers on, and I was lucky number seven.
"When the number was announced before my name, I can remember my family jumping up from their position in the grand stand, it was a lovely honour."
Brownyn later assisted the judging of other Miss Showgirls, and selected Phillipa Houston (nee Hutton) as Miss Mungindi in 1978, who later won the then Royal Easter Showgirl Competition.
Two Moree women have won the Royal Easter Showgirl Competition. The first was Jane Munro in 1972 and 25 years later the second was Penelope Tomlinson in 1997.
Since then, a number of young women have proudly represented Moree in the state finals. More recently, Jessica Towns was named the 2023 The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman runner-up.
Like many shows across the state, over the years Moree has seen a fluctuation in participation numbers, however with support of the next generation recent interest has skyrocketed.
For example, the cattle section, which was disbanded in 2004, has exploded with exhibitor numbers in 2024 as up to 50 head are expected to enter the ring at the 150th show.
Moree Show Society president Brendan Munn has been involved in the show for 16 years.
"I'm proud of what the Moree Show has become over the last couple of years, we're financially viable and holding our own," he said.
"We've got some keen young people on our committee and I want to help them come up so they can take it into the future.
"With the help of Moree Young Aggies and local business, we've received close to $47,000 in sponsorship and for the first time in history we've been able to buy a full set of show jumps."
The 150th Moree show will be held on April 26 and 27.
