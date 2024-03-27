Room for everyone

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday, March 28: 'Cringleford' 143 Amaroo Drive, Moree:
Located on the fringe of Moree, 'Cringleford' is a beautifully presented brick home on an extra large and flood free block. Situated on approximately 7.49 hectares, the gorgeous family home provides five bedrooms, four with built-in robes, while the main bedroom boasts a walk-in robe and an ensuite. There is also a family bathroom and a convenient third toilet located in the laundry.
The modern kitchen has been updated and offers plenty of storage and bench. This is complemented by the large dining room with a servery at one end and reading nook at other end, while formal and casual loungeroom areas provide space for everyone to spend time together or seek their own quiet retreats. There is also a fitted out office area along with five split-system air conditioners throughout the home for year round comfort.
Outside the home you will find a lovely outdoor barbecue area and a double carport along with various sheds for storage. There are also established lawns and gardens at both the front and rear.
