Ready to move in

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday March 21: 8 Urallie Place, Moree:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 8 Urallie Place.
Located on Urallie Place with frontage to the Mehi River, this property boasts a tastefully renovated weatherboard home in a quiet cul-de-sac in Greenbah. The home is comprised of four bedrooms, each with storage, while the main bedroom also features a private ensuite. There is also a guest bedroom for visitors.
The kitchen has been updated and is complete with freestanding oven and convenient island bench. The central living and dining area is the perfect place to entertain or spend time with family and takes advantage of bi-fold doors that open out onto a western facing verandah that overlooks the backyard.
There is also an oversized lounge room with split-system air conditioner, while the modern main bathroom and external laundry complete the home.
The home is set in a neat low maintenance yard with lawns, trees and hedges, and outside you will find a double lock,up garage with remote access along with a lockable garden or golf cart shed, both of which provide fantastic storage that is secure
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.